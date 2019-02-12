Daily Pakistan Observer -

LG system best tool to transfer powers to grass root level

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development Punjab Muhammad Bisharat Raja has said that the Local Government system was the best tool to transfer the powers to grass root level. He was addressing a meeting arranged by the Local Govt. & Community Development (LG&CD) Department at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary and other higher officers of LG&CD Department. The Minister was briefed about the functions, achievements and issues.

