LG presents future of smart kitchens

Observer Report

Islamabad/Seoul

LG Electronics (LG) will reveal the next phase in the development of the smart kitchen at CES 2019. Partnerships will play a key role in creating a better culinary experience, according to LG, demonstrated by the company’s partnership with Drop, the developer behind the Drop KitchenOS platform. Better integration of kitchen appliances, such as ovens, into the connected home will be a key factor in making the smart kitchen more attractive to consumers.

LG’s agreement with Drop adds to the company’s growing list of smart kitchen partners, which also include Innit and SideChef. Through deeper collaboration, LG is giving consumers access to a wider range of smart cuisine recommendations to satiate a more diverse palate. LG’s connected smart kitchen collection of ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers are working together to help simplify the task of food preparation as well as the dreaded meal cleanup. To provide more flexible ways to connect to the wealth of smart recipes available to the smart kitchen, LG is adding its XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display to the family. This powerful stereo speaker with AI built-in includes the convenience of Google Assistant for a pleasant, hands-free option to cooking.

