LG posts $54.4b revenue in 2018

Observer Report

Karachi

LG Electronics Inc. (LG) announced record full-year revenues of KRW 61.3 trillion (USD 54.4 billion) in 2018, exceeding sales of 60 trillion won for the second year in a row. Full-year profit of KRW 2.70 trillion (USD 2.40 billion) increased nearly 10 percent from 2017 reflecting record profitability from appliances and home entertainment products.

Fourth-quarter 2018 revenues of KRW 15.77 trillion (USD 13.99 billion) were higher than the third quarter but 7 percent lower than the last quarter of 2017 primarily due to lower sales of mobile products. As a result, fourth-quarter operating income declined to KRW 75.7 billion (USD 67.1 million).

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company reported full-year 2018 revenues of KRW 19.36 trillion (USD 17.17 billion), an increase of nearly 5 percent from the previous year, generating a profit of KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.35 billion), the highest in company history.

The LG Home Entertainment Company recorded full-year revenues of KRW 16.21 trillion (USD 14.37 billion) with a record-high profit of KRW 1.52 trillion (USD 1.35 billion) thanks to the strengths of LG’s premium product lineup.

The LG Mobile Communications Company reported 2018 revenues of KRW 7.98 trillion (USD 7.08 billion) with sales in the fourth quarter totaling KRW 1.71 trillion (USD 1.51 billion), a decrease of 16 percent from the third quarter. Although the full-year operating loss increased to KRW 790.1 billion (USD 700.65 million), the mobile division’s business structure showed improvement as a result of better material cost controls and overhead efficiencies based on the company’s platform modularization strategy.

