LG Polo team defeat AOSFG 6-5

Lahore

FG Polo team defeated AOS Polo team 6-5 in the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 thrilling match played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Eulogio Celestino and Shah Shamyl Alam hammered a hat-trick each for the winning side, while from the losing side, Goffredo Cutinelli Rendina banged in a brace and Hamzi Ali, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Hashim Kamal Agha contributed one goal apiece.

The highly-charged first chukker saw both the sides playing aggressive polo and kept on attacking each other’s goals to stamp their authority on each other but at the end of the first chukker, FG Polo team were enjoying 3-2 lead. AOS Polo team had a great start with two back-to-back goals – Hamza Ali and Abdul Rehman Monnoo were the scorers – but FG Polo team bounced back in great style and hammered a hat-trick to take 3-2 lead. Eulogio struck

twice and Shah Shamyl converted one for FG.

AOS Polo team struck the only goal of the second chukker to level the score at 3-3. FG Polo team fought back well and thwarted two goals through Shah Shamyl and Eulogio to take 5-3 lead. Shah Shamyl completed his hat-trick in the beginning of the fourth and last chukker to further enhance his team’s lead to 6-3. AOS Polo team started playing aggressively and launched a series of attacks on their opponents’ goals and interestingly, they succeeded in

converting two field goals to make it 6-5.

After that, they tried hard to score an equalizer but the lady luck didn’t favour them and they lost the match 5-6. Bilal Haye and Edward Banner Eve supervised the match as field umpires.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp