LG polls in Sindh not possible till final report of census released: Khoro

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khoro has said that the local government elections in Sindh can’t be held as long as the final census report is not released.

He said this while speaking with media outside the election commission office in Islamabad on Monday. Senator Farhatullah Babar, Taj Haider, Murtaza Wahab and Nazir Dhoki were also present on the occasion. Nisar Ahmed Khoro said that Sindh is the only province in the country where local governments completed their tenure. He said it will be illegal to carryout demarcation of constituencies for these local government elections before the final report is out and the PPP cannot accept any illegality.

President PPP Sindh said that we had come to remind the Chief Election Commissioner that he had said in 2017 at the time of census that there will be no demarcation of constituencies without final census report. At that time one time elections were allowed without final report. He said that first the notification of census should be issued because without this the demarcation of constituencies will be illegal. We are not ready to hold these elections till the final report is released. Nisar Khoro said that Sindh government takes pride that it is the only provincial government under which the tenure of local government was completed.