LG minister inspects repair work of damaged water line

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah visited University Road on Saturday and inspected the repair work of 84-inch water line of Karachi Water Board which burst last night.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also inspected the University Road from Napa Chowrangi to SafwaranChowrangi.

The minister for local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was briefed by the engineers of Karachi Water Board regarding the incident and repair work of pipeline.

The provincial minister, while inspecting the repair work of the pipeline ordered them to gear up the pace of repair work and restore supply of water by tonight.

He said water supply to a large part of the city was suspended due to burst of main pipeline and citizens were facing severe hardships in the scorching heat. No slackness will be tolerated in this regard, the minister added.