LG minister calls HMC to ensure sanitation

Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani, has called upon the authorities of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure health and sanitation condition in Hyderabad so that the citizens could get sigh of relief. He emphasised this while talking to media persons here at Hyderabad Press Club on Friday after visiting various parts of Hyderabad city to review the arrangements of health and sanitation.

The minister said that due to insufficient and improper health and sanitation arrangements, the citizens were facing hardship and authorities of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were required to utilize all available resources for cleanliness.

The HMC authorities should also ensure the presence and punctuality of sanitary workers and avoid dumping of garbage and sewage into canals. Besides de-silting of sewerage lines by HMC, the Irrigation Department should also ensure the cleaning of canals water for irrigation purpose, he added. The minister also lamented the role of builders adding that the illegal constructions also causing problems in ensuring civic facilities to citizens which included the overflow of sewage on roads and streets.—APP

