LG lays groundwork for TV of tomorrow with ThinQ, Á processor

Observer Report

Islamabad/Seoul

At CES 2018, LG Electronics (LG) will raised the home entertainment experience to another level with the introduction of ThinQ artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced image processor in its newest OLED and SUPER UHD TVs. ThinQ allows the implementation of hundreds of voice requests utilizing the company’s own open smart platform as well as third-party AI services.

With AI functionality embedded in their TVs, LG customers can speak directly into the remote control to enjoy all the convenient features of today’s advanced voice assistant technology. LG’s ThinQ TVs also function as smart home hubs, offering access to other smart home products such as robotic vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart lights, smart speakers and many other devices that can connect to the TV via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

And with LG’s newest á (Alpha) 9 processor powering the company’s market-leading OLED TVs, viewers will experience further improvements in what many already consider to be the best TV picture quality. LG Nano CellTM SUPER UHD TVs employ Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting to provide deeper blacks and enhanced colors, as well as nuanced shadow details for life-like images.

LG’s ThinQ offers an enhanced interactive experience in the company’s newest smart TV lineup, including OLED and SUPER UHD TV models by employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG’s own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ. With a dramatically streamlined setup process, viewers can easily and quickly connect to gaming consoles and external soundbars. Users can search for information, images or videos featuring specific content by making a verbal request through the TV’s remote control such as “show me all the movies this actor has starred in” or “show me yoga videos”.

LG TVs with ThinQ AI supports services based on Electronic Program Guide (EPG) to deliver information in real time or change to a channel that offers the content requested. Instruct the TV to “search for the soundtrack of this movie” or “turn off the TV when this program is over” without repeating the name of the program or entering a specific time.