LG launches Google Assistant on 2018 Ai-Enabled TVs

Observer Report

Islamabad / Seoul

First announced at CES 2018, the Google Assistant is now available on LG’s 2018 AI TV line-up. This includes both LG OLED TVs and LG SUPER UHD TVs with ThinQ AI, which will deliver cutting-edge AI features operated directly through the TV’s remote control with no additional hardware required. The collaboration between Google and LG will add more convenience in consumers’ lives, and the synergistic effects from this technology partnership positively impacting LG’s award-winning TVs.

The Google Assistant combines with LG’s award-winning webOS based ThinQ AI to bring new levels of convenience and control to the consumer. This enables 2018 LG TVs to deliver an intuitive AI experience that uses natural language commands to control TV functions, seamlessly discover and play content, and control TV settings. With the Google Assistant, you can ask it to help manage daily tasks, access information, control compatible smart home devices including lighting, appliances and much more.

Beginning this year, LG and Google began collaborating to develop a wide range of features and are working on expanding consumer accessibility in multiple languages. By adding the Google Assistant to the webOS platform of LG’s 2018 AI TVs, the advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies that Google is known for will simplify life for consumers worldwide. LG’s implementation reflects the importance the company places on creating and providing a more complete, accessible and diverse range of AI services.

LG’s 2018 AI TVs can perform hundreds of voice commands utilizing the company’s own open smart platform as well as the builtin Google Assistant. With LG’s proprietary ThinQ AI users can immediately connect to external gaming consoles and soundbars (“Connect to soundbar”), they can switch picture mode (“Change to Cinema Mode”) or turn the TV off at set times.

Additionally, searching for content is even simpler and more convenient with LG TVs. LG AI-enabled TVs can instantly retrieve information or switch to a channel that offers the content requested by the viewer. “Switch to Discovery channel” instantly connects one to information about future travel destinations. Users can learn more about their desired films simply by saying a character’s or actor’s name, they can tell the TV to “Search for the soundtrack of this movie”or “Turn off the TV when this program is over” without needing to schedule a time.

With the Google Assistant built in, LG’s AI TVs offer users a streamlined experience that allows them to manage different tasks, find answers, or control smart home devices. Simply press and hold the mic button and ask for information such as the weather forecast (“What’s the weather this weekend?”), nearby local businesses, or check the score of the big game without disturbing the viewing experience. Users can relive their favorite moments by displaying memories from Google Photos. Services such as food delivery and transportation will also be easier with the addition of third-party Actions available in the near future.

With help from the Google Assistant, LG’s AI TVs can serve as the center of your smart home, offering access to devices such as robotic vacuum cleaners, thermostats, air purifiers, smart lighting devices and many more. The Google Assistant works with more than 5,000 smart devices across hundreds of popular brands making it easier to control smart speakers and other devices connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.