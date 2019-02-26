LG introduces 5G smartphone with dual screen

Barcelona

LG Electronics Inc. introduced its first 5G smartphone with a detachable secondary screen and a 4G flagship model during a launch event in Barcelona on Sunday, joining the latest industry trend to showcase next-generation connectivity devices and new form factors.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant unveiled the V50 ThinQ that supports 5G networks alongside the 4G-based G8 ThinQ on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, the biggest mobile show of the year. The move highlights the company’s determination to turn the fate of its money-losing mobile business through innovation.

While LG previously launched the G series in the first half of the year and the V series in the second half, the company has changed its strategy this time around by launching them at the same time. The company hopes this will allow it to better position itself in the fast-changing mobile market.

The V50 is the company’s first 5G phone and is set to debut in time for the commercialization of the ultra-high-speed network in South Korea and the United States in the first quarter.

“LG’s first 5G handset will exceed expectations, offering uncompromising reliability, and allow users to experience high-quality content at 5G speeds that can deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G,” LG said. The handset maker introduced a dual screen as an optional accessory for the 5G model to double the screen real estate. This, it said, can enhance the gaming and multitasking experience of the device.

In select games, the dual screen can be used as a dedicated controller, resolving the problem of thumbs getting in the way of the action. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chipset along with X50 5G modem will power the V50 to support high-resolution games and data-heavy applications without latency.—YONHAP

