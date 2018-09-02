LG institutions will be empowered with check and balance: CM

Salim Ahmed

Mayor of Dera Ghazi Khan Shahid Hameed called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office here today. He congratulated the chief minister for his election to the office and also presented a bouquet to the CM.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said local government institutions play the vital role in the resolution of the problems of the people at the lower level. He said we will empower local government institutions and an effective system of check and balance will be implemented.

He said new system of local government is the need of the hour and we have started speedy work for new local government institutions. He said the PTI government will take speedy measures to resolve the problems of Dera Ghazi khan and DG Khan will be brought at a par with developed areas.

Moreover, talking to MPA Uzma Kardar, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the revolutionary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will change the destination of the country and the nation. The women should play effective role for development and progress in the country.

The PTI government will take practical measures for the protection of the women and we will provide all-out resources for the empowerment of the women. Effective planning will be made for jobs of the women. The stress will be laid on job opportunities for women living in rural areas. He said the policies of PM Imran Khan will guarantee the prosperity of Pakistan. He said principles of transparency and merit will be followed to end corruption.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the General Hospital.

He inspected treatment facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

The chief minister was informed by patients that they were not being checked up properly and the staff did’t bother to listen them. However, some of the patients said that they were being provided proper healthcare facilities.

In response to complaints by patients, Usman Buzdar said, he came here to redress their grievances and purpose of his visit was to provide quality healthcare facilities to patients. He also assured patients that action would be taken against their complaints. The chief minister directed to improve cleanliness arrangements immediately. Provincial Minister for Health Yasmin Rashid also accompanied him.

Share on: WhatsApp