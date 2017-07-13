LG honoured for supply chain sustainability

Islamabad/Seoul

LG Electronics (LG) has been honored for innovation in supply chain sustainability by the Green Electronics Council. Presented at CES Asia™ 2017, the Catalyst Awards seek to inspire innovation in the design, manufacture and use of electronics to advance global sustainability. LG’s special distinction as GEC 2017 “Catalyzing Impact at Scale” Honoree recognizes LG OLED TVs, which created a new premium TV category with environmental sustainability at its core. LG OLED TVs achieve significant reductions in hazardous and raw materials content compared to conventional LCD TVs, while LG’s green product design for recycling and supplier programs advance supply chain sustainability. “As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance customer value, LG strives to make products with greener features and to reduce the environmental impact of our products throughout their lifecycle,” said Lee Choong-hak, executive vice president of LG Electronics in charge of corporate social responsibility initiatives. “LG OLED TVs, designed with the environment in mind, are prime examples of this lifecycle strategy approach.” The emissive LG OLED panel emits light instead of a mercury-containing backlight lamp. Materials also are minimized to enhance recyclability.” Nancy Gillis, CEO of the Green Electronics Council, said, “The negative environmental and social impacts resulting from complex global supply chains are among the greatest challenges currently facing the IT industry,” said “We congratulate LG for demonstrating ways to address this challenge and exhibiting sustainable supply chain leadership and innovation.”