LG honoured at 2018 Red Dot awards

Islamabad/Seoul

LG Electronics received 21 honors at this year’s Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top three design awards alongside iF Design Awards and IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards). Of the products recognized, two LG products shone the brightest with Best of the Best honors: the ultra-premium built-in Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range oven and the high-end LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector, which were judged among the best of 5,300 designs from 59 countries. The design of the Signature Kitchen Suite Pro Range was recognized by the Red Dot judging committee for its ergonomic design details such as the control panel interface and comfortable handle. The oven evokes an era when cooking was a more central part of families’ lives and respected those preparing the meals. The first pro range on the market with built-in sous vide, induction and gas, the Wi-Fi enabled oven is powered by LG’s own SmartThinQ® Technology, a future-ready open platform that allows for convenient remote control operation with a free app available on both Android or iOS platforms.—PR