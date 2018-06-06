LG G7 ThinQ

Observer Report

Karachi/Seoul

The rollout of LG Electronics’ newest G7 smartphone kicks off this week in its home market of South Korea with key markets in Asia, the Americas, and Europe to follow shortly thereafter. Officially announced just two weeks ago, the LG G7ThinQis LG’s first G series flagship phone with AI capabilities built-in, as well as a host of other new features designed for consumers looking for an all-around premium smartphone that will remain relevant and current for years to come. Running Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, the LG G7 features a Super Bright Display to deliver vivid colors and 1000nit brightness viewable even under the brightest lighting conditions. The 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) display with a 19.5:9 Full Vision screen ratio is housed in a form factor that is perfectly designed for use with one hand. The Boom box Speaker is sure to impress with a large resonance chamber that generates twice the bass of typical smartphones, even room-shaking audio when placed on a solid wood or metal surface.