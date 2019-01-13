LG Electronics wins 132 awards at 2019 CES

Seoul

LG Electronics Inc., one of the leading home appliance manufacturers in the world, said Sunday that it received a total of 132 awards at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

It said that its products received the much coveted CES top innovation title announced by the Consumer Technology Association, highlighting the company’s global standing and dedication to excellence.

LG, which has been a major player in big screen TVs and in particular is a global leader in the field of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, unveiled the world’s first mass production capable rollable TV at the gathering that ran from Tuesday through Friday.

The LG Signature OLED TV R received considerable attention, with Engadget, a multilingual blog network, that is the official award partner at CES, naming it as its Best TV Product. The innovative TV that allows the big OLED screen to vanish into a long box with embedded speakers also secured awards from some 50 media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal, Cnet..—Yonhap

