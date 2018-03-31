LG Electronics CEO purchases 4,500 shares

Seoul

LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-jin purchased 4,500 shares of the company during Friday’s trading session, the South Korean tech giant said in a regulatory filing. Following the purchase, Jo holds 16,235 shares in LG Electronics, which is roughly 0.01 percent of shares issued by the consumer electronics company. The company decided to retain Jo, who became the company’s CEO in 2016, in his position earlier this month, apparently following LG’s robust performance in the home appliances business last year. Shares of LG Electronics closed at 109,500 won (U$103) on the main bourse Friday, up 0.46 percent from the previous session.—APP