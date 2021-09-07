LG elections in Sindh ECP reserves verdict

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday reserved its decision over the local government elections in Sindh after arguments.

Earlier, a three-member bench of the ECP during the hearing pertaining to delay of local government polls in Sindh observed that holding local government elections is the responsibility of the provincial government.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict with regard to the local bodies polls in 2015, but the provincial government delaying to fulfill its constitutional responsibility,” the ECP panel remarked.