LG Dept, NADRA join hands to facilitate people

The Sindh Local Government (LG) department and NADRAhave decided to provide doorstep facilitation and easiness to the people. Briefing about the initiative, Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikhsaid that a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between the Local Government Department Sindh and NADRA, according to which NADRA will install their database link in the union council offices of Sindh so that people can easily receive their marriage, birth, death and other certificates from their respective union councils. RoshanShaikh told that due to this step the data of the person will now be transferred within seconds to the central data base of NADRA which will also help to reduce the margin of forging in certificates issuance. The NADRA officials will provide complete training of the software to our LG staff. The real time data will be updated in the data base of NADRA seconds after the officer will input the details in to the computer. “We have also arranged the sitting area for the visitors in the offices in order to avoid rush and larger public gatherings”. The Secretary LG also said that initially the new facility will cover the 146 union councils in 6 districts of Sind, but gradually the span of facilitation will be spread across the province.