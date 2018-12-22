LG delivers both power, intelligence with Google Assistant

Observer Report

Islamabad/ Seoul

LG Electronics Inc. (LG) begins rolling out a powerful and intelligent speaker with a unique Smart Display that combines the capabilities of the Google Assistant with unparalleled sound quality from Meridian Audio to create a powerful and beautiful device designed for the smart home. The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ model WK9 will be available starting in the United States with key markets in other regions to follow.

The advanced Smart Display was developed in collaboration with Google to ensure that the WK9 builds upon the capabilities that come with having a Google Assistant speaker with the added convenience of a touchscreen display.

The WK9 leverages LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, an industry-leading innovator in high-performance audio solutions, to deliver delivering high-fidelity sound, precise vocal definition and accurate bass, despite its compact size.

