LG bye-election in four districts of Hazara on Oct.25: ECP

ABBOTTABAD :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Local Government (LG) bye-elections in four districts of Hazara Division on October 25.

The elections would be held on 25th of October in four districts of Hazara division including Abbottabad, Manshera, Torghar and Battagram for district Nazim, Naib Nazim, Tehsil Nazim, and Village Council (VC) Nazim and Naib Nazim.

In district Manshera election would be held for Nazim VC Mad Sairian, Naral Band, VC Kamal Ban and Tehsil Nazim,.

In district Abbottabad election would for the post district Nazim and Naib Nazim, VC Banda Peer Khan, Nagri Bala and VC Banwari Nazim and Naib Nazim.

In district Battagram elections would e held for VC Parang and in Torghar district elections would be held for Tehsil Nazim of Torghar Jadba. The ECP also notified the Returning Officers for the bye elections.

