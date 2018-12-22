Lewis 89, Paul five-for help Windies clinch T20I series

Dhaka

With the series locked 1-1, West Indies rode on Evin Lewis’ blistering 36-ball 89 to post 190 when they really should’ve gotten close to 250. They raised their 100 in just the eighth over and then went into a free fall of sorts. Then they saw Bangladesh’s openers blaze away, before two dubious no-ball calls that they fiercely contested seemed to fire them up.From there, they were a completely different side. Bangladesh, cruising at 65 for 1 in the fifth over, eventually ended up losing 7 for 31 to fold for 140 in 17 overs. Keemo Paul, the fast bowler, did bulk of the damage to walk away with career-best figures of 5 for 15. Barring Liton Das’ 43 at the top, there was hardly a score of substance, with the batsmen falling to a succession of rash strokes to complete a capitulation.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp