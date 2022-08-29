Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to lead Barcelona past Real Valladolid at home as Xavi Hernandez’s side continued playing catch up with the leaders.

After drawing their opening fixture, Barcelona has shown improvements with each passing game and their fixture against Real Valladolid was no different. The Polish striker and Ousmane Dembele went close in the opening stages of the game by hitting the woodwork to portend what was the come.

They did not have to wait long as fellow newcomer Raphinha‘s perfect cross found Lewandowski who opened the scoring in the 24th minute. The Catalans extended the lead before half-time through Pedri who got onto a perfectly executed team move to put Barcelona in command.

Lewandowski then added his second of the night in the 65th minute before Sergi Roberto completed the scoreline in the added time after Lewandowski hit the framework once again in search of his hat trick.

Barca’s second win from three games in the new season moved them up to third in the table with seven points, two behind leaders Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remained unbeaten in La Liga thanks to another late comeback against Espanyol, courtesy of UEFA Player of the Year, Karim Benzema.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring early in the first half with a first-touch finish from a brilliant pass by Aurelien Tchouameni before Joeslu levelled things up before halftime.

With the support of the crowd behind them, Espanyol dominated the second half with only Thibaut Courtois denying them from going ahead. But Madrid managed to absorb the pressure and once again went ahead when Benzema found the net two minutes from time.

The Frenchman then wrapped up the points by finding the bottom corner from a freekick in added time to make it three wins from three games for Madrid.