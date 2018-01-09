Levy force seize narcotics

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The political administration levy force personnel seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the hidden cavities of a car in Landikotal on Monday. Shamsul Islam, the political tehsildar of Landikotal told mediamen that after he received information about an abandoned parked car at Landikotal bazar, he instructed the levy force commander Nek Amal Afridi to search out the car.

According to officials the levy force commander along with other personnel reached the spot and searched the car bearing registration number IDJ-2802 and recovered 15 kilograms Hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The officials said the seized narcotics and car were shifted to Landikotal lock up and have started the investigation. It is to mention here that a couple of days before the political administration of Landikotal had also raided a house in Landikotal.