Levies soldier martyred in Chitral blast

Our Correspondent

Chitral

A Levies soldier was martyred in a blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral District on Saturday. According to officials, a blast was reported at around 12:45pm near the Old Power House in Arandu Village.

As per a notification issued by Chitral’s deputy commissioner, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device. It resulted in the martyrdom of a Chitral Levies soldier identified as Javed, son of Abdul Hakim.

In December last year, two bomb disposal squad members were martyred in an IED blast near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in K-P’s Mohmand district.

The explosion occurred in Khawaizai Baizai sub-division in Jarobi Dara area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Naib Subedar Shehzad and Sepoy Kaleem were martyred, while another member of the BDS, identified as Mohsin, sustained injuries.

Prior to that, in September, a series of IED attacks hit Chitral and upper districts of K-P, resulting in the martyrdom of at least one security personnel in Upper Dir’s Jungle Khel area.

