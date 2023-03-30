Leveraging agriculture | By Saad ur Rehman Saadi

Leveraging agriculture

PAKISTAN is facing a daunting challenge with one-third of its youths unemployed, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to tackle this issue. Despite the high unemployment rate prevalent in the country, the agricultural sector presents a viable opportunity for young unemployed graduates to explore. However, there are significant obstacles to attract young graduates to the agricultural industry, including social stigma, lack of encouragement from the higher education system, and a decline in the labour force in rural areas due to non-farm employment.

Transforming the agricultural industry can provide a sustainable source of livelihood and generate up to 5 million jobs in Pakistan in the years to come. To address these challenges, academic institutions should offer courses that link theoretical knowledge with practical applications of agricultural innovation and development. By teaching students to become job creators rather than job seekers, institutions of higher education can help reduce the unemployment rate in Pakistan.

Relevant fields such as economics, business studies, engineering, and information technology can be linked to agricultural production to create a more diversified and robust workforce. Curriculum reviews can ensure that the courses offered align with the needs of the economy and prepare students for the challenges of the job market. Advocacy efforts should also be undertaken to encourage students to explore agricultural entrepreneurship.

A few days ago, there was a social media buzz that the caretaker Punjab government had granted a substantial amount of land to the Pakistan Army, in partnership with private sector investors, for a “Corporate Agriculture Farming” project. This project offers a unique opportunity for unemployed agriculture graduates to work as farm managers, technical advisors, and project managers. The army can effectively utilize their knowledge and business ideas, providing them with a platform to grow and showcase their skills.

The army, in conjunction with established farmers and entrepreneurs, could offer internships to young agriculture graduates, allowing them to gain contextual knowledge and hands-on experience in problem-solving skills, which could help address the issue of youth unemployment in the country and contribute significantly to the development and growth of the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

Engaging young graduates in the tenure reform process and creating innovation hubs that connect the youth to investors and promote innovative agricultural practices are crucial for youth participation in agribusiness. By nurturing a more dynamic and skilled workforce in the agricultural industry, Pakistan can take a significant step towards reducing its unemployment rates and fostering a more sustainable future.

The challenge lies in making the agricultural sector and its up and downstream activities competitive through innovation, public investment in supportive rural public goods and services, and secondary town development, which is critical in achieving the twin goals of eradicating extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity. It is time for Pakistan to take a proactive approach towards empowering the youth and creating an agricultural sector that is both competitive and sustainable.

—The writer is serving as Agriculture Officer in Punjab Agriculture Department with a keen interest in Agriculture, Rural Development and social issues.

