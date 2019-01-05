Letters issued by CCI, others must be withdrawn: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that any decision regarding electricity by any committee or ministry other than Council of Common Interest (CCI) is illegal and unconstitutional, therefore all the letters issued by Cabinet Committee on Energy and others must be withdrawn.

his he said while talking to Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Energy Shahzad Qasim here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro and Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan.

The chief minister said that unilateral and arbitrary decision of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has created an alarming situation adversely affecting provincial interest. He added that Electricity appears at Entry No.4, Part-II, Schedule IV in the federal legislative list of the constitution and CCI was only constitutional forum to decide such policy issues. “Any policy decision by CCoE on electricity is a clear transgression and infringement into the domain of CCI,” he said.

He said that CCoE has unilaterally directed to reduce life of solar and wind projects from 20 to 15 years. The CCoE has also imposed selective embargo on processing of ongoing small hydro, wind and solar projects.

He urged the Special assistant of the prime Minister to continue all the renewable Energy (RE) projects possessing LOIs under RE policy 2006. Elaborating RE policy 2006 the chief minister said that it provided lucrative fiscal and monetary incentives to investors.

“It [the policy] offers attractive returns on equity of 17 percent (in US dollars) and the power purchaser is responsible for providing interconnection to the transmission lines. Wheeling of electricity is allowed and the policy allows net metering and billing and facilitates the projects to obtain carbon credits.”

Mr Shah said that if the RE projects and tariffs as low as under five cents were not allowed to develop, the public exchequer would continue to bleed by expensive energy and forex outflows on fuel purchase. At this Mr Shahzad Qasim, an energy expert, said that if 1000 MW RE power project were installed the government would be able to save Rs14 billion in forex every year.

