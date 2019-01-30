Letter to PM

I have been producing articles and letters Pakistan Observer for many years. It will not be wrong to term the paper, ‘’ first door’’ for me in English Journalism. Therefore, I want to draw attention of head of the state and ministers towards an issue that is creating desperate situation for youngsters by impelling them to join no constructive but harmful activities. Youth is the backbone and front mirror of any country that represents the potential of that particular country while displaying their intellectual and constructive capabilities to the international community.

A few days ago, I got an email from General Secretary of Youth Asia Pacific week 2019 with a plenty of documents in which I was invited officially to attend the Asia Pacific week. A proposal was called for the summit and some lectures on issues of youth in the world. It was not only an honour for me but also for my country that I was invited to participate in the activities of the Forum. I sent emails to Higher Education Commission (HEC) and some other Ministries for travel grants of the trip. Unfortunately, grants were available only for the government employees or university teachers. There is not even a single platform on national level to support our youngsters morally and financially to take part in such constructive activities. Now the shocking question arises, if youngsters are not financed to develop their exposure on national and international levels, then they will get inclined toward the destructive opportunities which can cause law and order situation.

I just want to make an impassioned appeal to provincial and central governments to support youngsters in constructive and healthy activities. I am unable to avail the opportunity to represent my country in South Korea because of negligence of government, but neither I want to see destroying dreams of my young fellows nor do I want to see them become a part of social issue creators. They must be brought into mainstream, and their energies are to be utilized and encouraged in right direction. Otherwise, youth-bulge will exaggerate socio-political as well as economic issues of the country.

CHANGEZI SANDHU

Lahore

