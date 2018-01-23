Let’s uproot social crimes

It is an undeniable fact that our society is badly affected by social crimes, which have grabbed peace and satisfaction from our life. The greatest tragedy is that the crime rate is increasing each and every moment at all, the local, state, national and international levels. Every morning, when I open newspapers, I find them filled with news of murders, kidnappings, rapes, thefts, etc. No doubt, poverty, illiteracy and unemployment are the major causes of such crimes. But, the environment we live in also plays an effective role in social problems, because a person is neither good nor bad by birth. It is the environment which makes one better or worse. Whenever a person who is living around us smokes, drinks, abuses or commits any sort of sins, it gives a bad impression to others especially children. So, in order to make our society free of crimes, we extremely need to give up bad behaviour and guide our friends and children to the right path.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

