Let’s talk to resolve disputes, Imran tells India

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

Amid bloody clashes across Line of Control and serious fighting above the horizons between the air forces of two nuclear-armed South Asian countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again offered arch-rival India to sit across the table to resolve the matter through dialogue.

“I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail. “Let’s sit together and settle this with talks,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday during his short yet brief address to the nation.

Premier looked fresh and well-determined during his televised addressed which was not only hailed by millions of his countrymen, but also garnered pleasant response from across the world including world leaders.

His address came on the heels of an announcement made by the military spokesperson that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control earlier in the day to demonstrate Pakistan’s aggressive capabilities, and shot down two Indian Air Force jets after they crossed the LoC.

“Pakistan Air Force has shot down two MIGs as they violated our airspace. We offered India that we would cooperate. Yet, I had anticipated that India would still take action, and I had therefore warned India against aggression and said we will be compelled to respond because no sovereign country can allow that. We were forced to take this action,” Imran Khan said.

“We are a peaceful nation which discourage to get engage in war. It is important where we go from here. From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act wisely. Let’s sit across the table to discuss what you want us to do,” Khan was quick to add.

Premier warned India to escalate the tension across Line of Control arguing that all wars and miscalculated.

“Let me tell you that all wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to. World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Likewise, the US never expected the war on terrorism to last for 17 years. Let’s refrain ourselves from engaging in war,” Khan said questioning Indian leadership can India and Pakistan really afford such a miscalculation.

Khan said only purpose behind his address was to take his nation into confidence over standoff between Pakistan and India.

“I wanted to take the nation into confidence over the latest developments. Let me tell you that had we offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understood the pain of the families. I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence. Pakistan has lost 70,000 of our own and I know what those who are left behind and those who are injured feel,” Khan said making a point.

Khan revealed during the address that he had spoken to military leadership following Indian planes violation of Pakistan’s airspace in the wee hours of Tuesday.

