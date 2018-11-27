Let’s plant trees

I will not be wrong if I say Trees carry an important role in the beauty of our earth. It can be observed that places look strange without trees. A picnic is an occasion on which we set up all the things specifically keeping in mind about shady trees. The trees are one of the significant resources for the country and fulfil a number of beneficial requirements like wood, timber, herbs etc.

The most important thing which we are being provided by trees is a moderate environment. They provide oxygen which is nilly willy essential for human creature and absorb the co2 which will be harmful after being exhaled. Although we know trees’ importance, yet we are cutting them in the name of so-called development. Recently, scientists have warned masses that cutting trees cause lethal viral diseases and the most threatening news is that climate change will never be stopped until we stop cutting trees. The authorized ones are requested to take immediate measures before it gets too late. I humbly request to plant more trees that we are already facing environmental problems and deforestation.

ASIF MURAD

Kohi Goth Malir Khi

