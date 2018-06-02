‘Let’s plant a tree’ campaign

In connection with the concerns over global warming and its impact on country a public backed social media drive, “Let’s Plant a Tree” has started motivating people to play their part for national cause.

The campaign also covers the necessary information regarding those saplings which are inexpensive and require less care to raise and have maximum success rate to be grown as full-fledged tree.

The awareness messages being circulated through traditional texts, Whatsapp and Facebook contain motivating slogans like, “ Every body wants to park vehicle under the shadow of a tree but nobody wants to plant a tree”.—APP

