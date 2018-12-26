Let’s keep our conscience clear

It was a bad day. Nothing was going right from morning perhaps due to a bit depressed mindset. Proceeded towards office. Train to Metro — chaotic intolerant and violent as usual. But due to depressed mindset, the environment was adding pressure on psychology. The office assignment got accomplished; but after a much tug of war due to internal politics. Also overhearing of negative conversation among few of our colleagues was weighing heavily down upon my already disturbed mind. During my walk back home, my eyes met that of a female acquaintance of us who had brought her old father to a doctor’s chamber, located a few feet below the pavement linked with narrow steps. Now how can he walk up! His language of eyes was asking a bit of my assistance. Promptly I jumped down and helped him to climb up the pavement and walk towards the waiting car amidst uninterrupted flow of traffic and people.

As the car left, I resumed my journey. But now my whole world has changed! Where has my depression gone! All negative reaction of chaos violence office-politics and overheard pessimistic talks gone for a toss! Indeed I have got a lesson of my life. The only thing which matters is my conscience. Why should I bother what others are conversing or politicking? Just like a flame of little lamp displaying its possible best, I should also perform my duties honestly coupled with helping people who are in vulnerable need and this is the very essence of leading a meaningful successful life.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

India

