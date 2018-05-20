Let’s bury the hatchet

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

Same reporter, same newspaper, same Nawaz Sharif and same sort of implications post publication. Let’s have a look on the interview word to word. Lambasting the ongoing accountability process against himself and his family, former Premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said: “You can’t run a country if you have two or three parallel governments. This has to stop. There can only be one government: the constitutional one. ”

Adamant Sharif dismissed the recent defections from the PML- N in southern Punjab. “They didn’t leave the party, they were taken away. Who took them away?” Mr Sharif asked. “If there really was a Mahaz (Front), then why did it last only two days? Who forced them to immediately join PTI?

Shahbaz Sharif will be the prime ministerial candidate. “There is a lot of appreciation for Shahbaz Sharif. Look around this city and see how it’s totally transformed. ” Mr. Sharif was more animated and expansive while discussing his own record in office from 2013 to 2017.Mr Sharif said, “When there’s destabilization from the first year, who can do reforms?” — a reference to the joint Dharna of PTI and PAT in 2014.

“We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it.” “Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks – related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable. This is exactly what we are struggling for. President Putin has said it. President Xi has said it,” Mr Sharif said. He denied that a third ouster from the premiership represented a failed approach on his part and suggested he had no regrets nor would he have to do anything differently if he returned to public office. “The Constitution has to be supreme. There is no other way. Look, we put a dictator on trial; it had never been done before,” referring to retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Mr. Sharif also rejected speculation that he would consider a deal if offered to him, another stint in exile for avoiding a jail sentence, for example. “Why would I do it now after 66 appearances (before a NAB court)? We don’t even get an exemption,” to visit Kulsum Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment in the UK. “It’s not easy to stay away.”

Mr Sharif’s sangfroid and confidence is not shared by others, including many in his party. After the completion of parliament’s term at the end of May, defections from the PML-N could accelerate, leaving him with a powerful electoral slogan, sympathetic voters, but few winning candidates and, ultimately, a few seats in the next parliament. It is word to word story. What next for still heavy weight Nawaz Sharif ahead?

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regrets how he is being denied of right to appeal under democratic set up. He alleged JIT of producing Aqama out of Panama. Supreme Court judges used Aqama and the salary which he never drew from his son. Anwar Saifullah and Salim Saifullah, have long list of Offshore Companies. They too are named in Panama case. Usman Saifullah, son-in-law of Anwar Saifullah, has several offshore companies recently enjoyed Senatorship. Now Salim Saifullah has taken shelter under PTI umbrella. But no action against Saifullahs. Hundreds of the culprits are not even named or touched either by Supreme Court or NAB. Yes Nawaz Sharif should not have aired Mumbai case whether right or wrong at this stage but should he be careful only? Should not other politicians, Judiciary, NAB, media and our establishment be careful of the national and international situations? Both Pakistan and democracy are under dark clouds once again besides CPEC and significant economic development in the country during last five years of PML-N government. Pakistan and our nation come first. Should Pakistan be handed over to non-political, non-diplomatic and inexperienced Imran Khan only because Nawaz Sharif dared to open Article-6 high treason case against Pervaiz Musharraf? Should window of intervention remain open in political matters ahead?

Nawaz Sharif very successfully has involved international establishment to rescue him from the current situation but this attempt has put Pakistan in trouble. Did Imran Khan and Pervaiz Musharraf not spoke the same sort of language against Pakistan establishment earlier? Imran Khan’s anti-Pakistan and anti-establishment speeches and interviews are on record. So much so he spoke many times against Pakistan establishment in India. Nawaz Sharif has personal and political relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoðan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz, Qatar Royal family and Americans. These powers have started playing their role to settle down the situation in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif in a tricky way has taken his case from national to international forums. Unfortunately in Pakistan all the stakeholders are doing too bad and too much. This too much is badly damaging democracy, country and the nation. All are responsible. All of them will have to step down for the sake of Pakistan. Pakistan is facing gigantic pressures on international fronts besides successful unprecedented project of CPEC. Let’s not please our day one enemy India and others. Enough is enough. Let’s bury the hatchet, be wise and don’t make this homeland a laboratory of unpleasant experiments any more.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.