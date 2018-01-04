Let us work together

It is sad to observe both India and Pakistan getting stuck over the issue of the imprisoned Indian officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. The way both the countries are now reacting to the current espionage issue and the manner in which the fellow citizens speak and write negatively about each other [meaning India or Pakistan] are all the disturbing signs.

The best thing these two countries should have done is to ease the volatile situation by not reacting unnecessarily. In this context, I am bound to say that as a voracious reader, I have been writing to almost all the Pakistani English newspapers and my writings that have never commented negatively on Pakistan in the last two years are mostly focusing on the good and great things about India and Pakistan. With great happiness and humility, I am saying that I have been writing through “Tuticorin dateline” [my native town in Tamil Nadu, India] and “Mumbai dateline” [my latest workstation].

Interestingly, both India and Pakistan had come across a long way in the great legacy of history wherein they [the ancestors and founders] had left behind the trails of beautiful culture, heritage, wealth and knowledge. No doubt there is no scarcity of intellect and great minds on both sides. I am not just talking about Indo-Pakistani relationship.

This can be greatly applied to the other beautiful Asian countries such as Nepal, China, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka that are in great possession of great wealth and beautiful knowledge that can be tapped to greater extent. Keeping all these things in mind, both India and Pakistan must be flexible in their approach and should develop their mutual and economic relationships in multiple ways.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

