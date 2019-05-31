Prof Amer Jamil

OBJECTIVE of our life is to unravel mysteries of life and to serve the humanity. Exploration of nature in fact is basic instinct of man, whereas the universe is limitless and gigantic, and any person cannot even discover a full component of it in one’s lifetime. The universe is like a big puzzle. The man is trying to solve the puzzle, but in bits and pieces. Realizing the scale of knowledge, and one’s limitation one may get frustrated that there is no use of trying to discover something as only a very tiny part in the end would be revealed. But the philosophers always look at bright side of the picture. They consider it significant if they could play their part in solving the big puzzle. In fact, we are solving the puzzle piece by piece and dot by dot. There are some, who put larger piece of a puzzle, but there are others who put a small dot in the big picture. The dot, whether large or tiny, has always a significant contribution towards completion of the big picture. Sometimes, a tiny dot has substantial impact on solving a section of the puzzle.

To put a dot, one doesn’t have to be some scientist or philosopher. Anyone having critical thinking and analytical ability may lead to put a dot in the puzzle. Putting a dot does not count only for the person who actually puts a dot, but the people helping him or her also have the contribution. A mother caring for her child and making the environment conducive also has contributed in the dot. Any person who is performing his duty with diligence and honesty also contributes in a dot. Two important attributes of a person that help in putting a dot are Professional Excellence and Personal Excellence. Professional Excellence means that a person has attained excellence in whatever profession he is in such as teacher, student, doctor, engineer, member parliament, police officer, armed forces personnel, watchman, plumber, sweeper etc. Personal Excellence refers to love, care, perseverance, humility, politeness, honesty, truthfulness, fairness etc. The professional excellence without a personal excellence may lead a person towards evil, hence away from putting a dot for the humanity.

We are a developing nation even after so many years of freedom. Unfortunately, we are dragged away from norms of a responsible nation. As Muslims we should realize our objective or reason for this short life on earth. Now more than 90% of us neither have professional excellence nor personal excellence. We are known for bribery, nepotism and embezzlement of money and power. We become politicians, bureaucrats or other officers to make money or to misuse one’s power. Politicians consider it their right to get hold on jobs, police and other departments. Perks and privileges of politicians and bureaucrats are unprecedented in this poor country. Houses given to them still remind us of colonial era. We find witnesses to testify falsehood in courts.

Doctors take commissions from medicine manufacturing companies and diagnostic labs. to make money. There are examples where patients’ body parts are sold in the name of operation. Our teachers go after tuition system rather than teaching diligently in classes. Businessmen do anything to make money, from selling low-quality products to exploit rights of their workers. Private universities, colleges and schools are compromising the quality for money. Our media men go to any extent of manipulation to increase their ratings. Many of our religious leaders may give fatwa in favour of anyone from whom they could get some benefit. More than 90% of us are living in an environment full of dust and garbage due to mismanagement and malafide intentions of departments. Snobbery and nepotism are common virtues of our society. We don’t bother for time, traffic or other civic gestures. Our negligence has taken us towards dead-end as we don’t have solid and long-term policies on water, electricity, justice, health, education, agriculture and all other departments including foreign affairs. We are still utilizing the same old colonial system where any graduate may become policy maker of specialized area. Name the profession and we see the lowest possibleperformance due to lack of professional and personal excellence.

The question now arises: How can we, as Pakistani citizens, put our dot in the big picture? Surprisingly, it is very simple and straightforward as we are Muslims. But due to irresponsible behaviour we take things for granted and do not apply in true letter and spirit. We have Quran for guidance, but we have made it a recitation book at different occasions. We just have to emphasize on some basic principles of life given in Quran and elaborated by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which are: · Keep in mind that the life is short, and we must go back to Allah (SWT) where every gesture of us would be revealed in front of us. We keep on doing wrong because others are doing the same, whereas everyone is responsible for himself in the eye of Allah (SWT). ·Always be truthful, honest and dutiful· Be courteous to everyone ·Don’t obey unethical and unlawful orders of seniors or any powerful person as we are to respond to Allah (SWT) not that person. Our duty is to obey our seniors with reference to our duty, not as their personal servants and ·Try to manage time and be in time as per given schedule.

Most importantly, every individual has a conscious that tells him whether he is doing right or wrong. We should judge ourselves in the light of Holy Quran. Islam has taught us not to misuse our authority and government exchequer for our personal benefits. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also asked us to follow the same and set such examples. We should try every effort to put our dot by applying professional and personal excellence in our lives. This will help us in transforming into a respectable developed nation and make us successful in front of Allah Almighty.

—The writer is freelance columnist, based in Faisalabad.