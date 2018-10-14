Let us discard the dole model

M Ziauddin

Complex issues need mature understanding, which at this moment seems to offer the Chinese an edge over the Americans and one thing is for sure, things will never be the same, says Professor Syed Munir Khasru chairs the Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance (IPAG) in his article ‘The geopolitical landscape of Asia Pacific is changing dramatically—Here is how’—published on August 4, 2018 in the Agenda weekly of World Economic Forum.

It is in this changing geo-economic context that Pakistan also needs to reset its own economic policies.

Over the last nearly seven decades we have been trying everything to lift the country out of its depressed level of socio-economic moorings but to no avail. For long we have sustained mainly on foreign dole which came in the shape of kind and cash.

However, in most cases the dole magic refused to work. And this failure was no-where more pronounced than in Pakistan.

Most rich countries design their foreign aid programs basically to promote their own respective global, regional and indigenous political and economic interests. So out of everyone dollar of assistance 99 Cents went back to the donors in the shape of exports, transfer pricing, shipping, insurance, consultancy and technical assistance fees and then out of the remaining one cent of the dole, a large part is siphoned off by the ruling elite leaving next to nothing for inclusive socio-economic development needs.

No doubt, at times Pakistan’s economy has grown at an annual average rate of about 7 per cent.

But most of this growth was driven by the unencumbered dollar dole that the country received during such periods and not because of any policies that restructured the economy for sustained growth on its own enhancing its ability to save enough to invest enough to grow at a healthy rate on its own without the crutches of dole. In fact this dole was more of a rent for our services in promoting the global and regional interests of the rich world.

It is, therefore, time to do some candid reappraisal of the ground realities to meet the new challenges emanating from the new economic policies of China and the US.

We don’t have our own sources of energy; we do not own enough capital to provide even two square meals to our galloping population; and being too far behind in world ranking in education, our capacity to acquire knowledge-based technologies is too limited. Much of our so-called natural wealth, like the huge coal deposits in Sindh and rich minerals in Balochistan are buried deep under mounds of earth. We don’t have either the capital or the technology to exploit these on our own.

Our border trade with our immediate neighbors—India, Afghanistan and Iran—has been held hostage since the very day Pakistan came into being to our geostrategic compulsions.

In the changing geo-economic scenario Pakistan stands to gain immensely if it were to convert its economy into warehouse/ transshipment economy benefitting to the maximum from our comparative advantages: 1) We are an agricultural country; 2) We are a market of about 200 million people; 3) Pakistan is located at the crossings of trade routes from Casablanca in Africa to Kashgar in West China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region and from Thailand in Southeast Asia to Turkey beyond the Middle East; 4) China and Pakistan are building a 3,000-kilometre economic corridor connecting Kashgar in China to the southwestern Pakistani port of Gwadar with road and rail.

These advantages can be exploited to the hilt if we become a warehouse/trans-shipment economy rather than continue to model our economy on the so-called Washington Consensus, which we have been doing all these 70 years to achieve but without any success.

This would require a well-thought-out trade policy that would allow almost free-of-duty entry of raw materials, intermediaries and items in knock-down condition to be warehoused in Pakistan and then forwarded to final destinations after the required value addition. Such a regime would also require letting the rupee appreciate/depreciate on its own without any artificial crutches.

Such a policy would also attract foreign direct investment in avenues in which it would be more economical for the sponsors to fabricate items inside Pakistan for local consumption and also to re-export them to the four-corners from the ‘hub’.

This will also facilitate the transfer of technology and training of skilled manpower. Transfer of appropriate technologies would also open the way for Pakistan to graduate from being an agricultural country to becoming a leading high quality processed-food exporter.

