Let there be good monsoon

After Hurricane Florence in America, one more typhoon [code name: Mangkhut] has just left the trail of devastation in the Philippines. Monsoon always brings us happiness on the various fronts like our livelihood, wealth and natural resources. First of all, we should welcome it with a big smile because the monsoon easily turns our environment/surroundings into greenfield areas. Be it in Mumbai or recently in Kerala or in America or now in the Philippines, tropical storms are playing havoc with the countries and people.

I know how the people in Mumbai are struggling with or battling the rain havoc every monsoon – despite Mumbai’s ultramodern facilities and infrastructure. Sadly enough, I am now concerned as to what the monsoon is like in October in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu [mostly coastal areas]. I personally pray to God to unleash good North-East monsoon over these areas. In the digital world today, we should think of Mother Nature and act towards safeguarding it more quickly and more practically. In the Asian region, each of the countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and India are having the beautiful landscape, the Himalayas and the greatest possible extent of the Ocean. Hence, these countries have more responsibility towards Mother Nature to ensure the good monsoon without any kind of vagary/havoc every year.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

