Let the people benefit from decrease in POL prices: CS

Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed the officers to ensure reduction in rates of daily-use commodities for passing the benefit of decrease in POL prices directly to the people.

He issued these directions during a meeting presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat to review impact of fall in oil prices on rates of eatables, action against profiteering and hoarding, coronavirus situation, wheat procurement and steps to combat locust in the province.

Additional chief secretary Home, secretaries of different departments, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas Senior Member Board of Revenue, IG Punjab, divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that prices of daily-use items, especially eatables, should be slashed after a significant dip in POL prices so that people could be given relief. He ordered that stern action be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

The meeting was briefed that during the last two week as many as 1322 persons were arrested, 1226 cases were registered and a fine of nearly Rs 60.627 million was imposed over overcharging. Similarly, 412 persons were booked for hoarding. The CS said that emergent measures would have to be taken to control locust like coronavirus. Recommendation of IG Punjab regarding arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) would be presented before cabinet committee for approval, he added. Law Minister Raja Basharat assured that matter of an additional salary and funds for police force would be resolved.

The meeting was briefed that process of coronavirus testing of government officials, HIV patients, pregnant women and jail inmates has been started.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that smart testing of police forces for coronavirus is underway.