Let the genie rest in the bottle

Rayyan Baig

IT is government’s first and foremost responsibility to provide safety, security and peace of mind to its citizens. Pakistanis suffered a lot in the hands of terrorists for almost 18 years, since US invaded Afghanistan post 9/11 incident. Pakistan suffered over 70,000 lives, including over 6,000 from Armed Forces, and a staggering loss of about 200 billion dollars. The nation and the Armed Forces very gallantly fought and defeated the terrorists and the nation saw the normalcy returning in the country.

The nation was enjoying the fruits of peace that a personality surfaced in the form of Khadim Rizvi (KR), so called a religious scholar, who was all bent on pushing the nation back in the state of despondency, fear and confusion again. The self-styled KR took it on himself to interpret Islam in his own style and became the judge of people’s conduct. The roads were blocked, business disrupted, properties ransacked and day to day life of people was disturbed by him and his bunch of supporters at will. The culture of abuse and intolerance was introduced, and the nation was in a state of perplex, as anyone dared to question them could be declared Kafir.

KR commenced his unannounced political ambition with a rally in Lahore at the mausoleum of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, without obtaining official permission. After his ouster from Aukaf job, his political ambitions became more obvious. There is no bar on political ambitions but using the name of Islam and creating hate and repugnance in the society for political gains cannot be justified. The nuisance bred by KR and his followers remained unchecked and they almost became a dreadful nightmare for the public. Unfortunately, the lack of resolve shown by the previous government emboldened KR, resulting in the demoralization of the public.

After the present government came into power the public attached very high hopes with them, basing on their pre-election promises, and expected miracles to happen in very short span of time ie in just 100 days. Realistically speaking 100 days for a new government, especially the one which didn’t have any past experience, is hardly a time to set its direction. As expected, no worthwhile achievements were visible in 100 days to provide relief to the public, albeit good achievements at diplomatic fronts, and the public is still waiting for the cool breeze. However, this government did a miracle by ridding the nation from the KR/TLP monster which had become a permanent headache for the public.

The public breathed a sigh of relief from everyday fear of road blocks, threat to their properties/ lives, shutting down of businesses and schools etc. The culture of abuse, fabricated dreams, lies and unlawful Fatwas flustered the nation and could spread division in the society. Islam is a religion of peace, the life of Holy Prophet is a perpetual beacon for Muslims. He was an embodiment of compassion, mercy and tolerance throughout his life. How can a person acting contrary to the personality and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) still have the audacity to call himself an “Ashiq-e-Rasool” (the lover of Holy Prophet (PBUH)? Any effort to divide the people amounts to breeding “Fitna” in the society, disliked by Allah, and the Quran says that the “Fitna is worse than killing”.

The ideology of Pakistan stems from the ideology of Islam, and the constitution of Pakistan is also in line with the Islamic jurisprudence. The constitution guarantees rights and freedom to worship even to all the minorities. No one has the right to take law into his hand on the name of Islam and issue decrees or declare anyone out of the ambit of Islam. It is government’s responsibility to ensure that all such elements which divide the nation on religious or any other grounds and create nuisance for the public should not be let loose, come what may, till they mend their ways. The public fully supports and appreciates the action taken by the Government to stop KR and his followers from disturbing public life. The Government also needs to take immediate action against others who are trying to divide the nation on the name of ethnicity, before it’s too late.

