Let Islamic world use its clout

FIRST with his austerity drive and now his clear stance on some important internal issues to that of Muslim’s collective issues, Prime Minister Imran Khan has started making his impact felt. Monday saw Khan entering the Senate for the first time after being elected to the top seat where he made a very comprehensive speech not only demonstrating that he respects Parliament and institutions but is also determined to steer the country out of current economic crisis.

The most important aspect of Khan’s speech indeed was related to the blasphemous material that regrettably keeps appearing in the European countries and in the latest act to hurt the sentiments of Muslims’ around the world, a politician in Netherlands has planned to hold a blasphemous cartoon competition which has sent a wave of anger and resentment in the entire Islamic world. Indeed whenever such despicable acts of desecrating the holy personalities of Islam occurs, one sees an outpour of anger yet Imran Khan very rightly pointed out that the Muslim countries have failed to come up with a unanimous policy on the matter. He assured that his government would raise the matter at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ask the Muslim countries to frame a collective policy on it. In support of his argument, Khan also gave a very pertinent example as to how the European countries jail those who misquote the figures of holocaust, stating that the Muslim countries also need a similar policy so that the people do not repeatedly hurt the Muslims’ sentiments.

If our rulers really want to get such acts of incitement of hate against the faith of billions of Muslims of the world and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) stopped, they will have to stand together, use their clout and work towards getting it criminalise at the international level. Over the years much has been done to incite the Muslims through acts of Quran burning and publishing of profane cartoons. It is also responsibility of the so-called champions of human rights not to become silent spectators but act against those who in the name of freedom of expression provoke or humiliate some others’ values and beliefs. This is also imperative for world peace and stability.

