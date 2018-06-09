Let CCI decide fate of KB Dam: Khursheed

Our Correspondent

Pano Aqil

Former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said that the Council of Common Interests should take a final call on Kalabagh Dam.

Referring to a two-year-old petition being heard at the Supreme Court regarding the controversial project, Shah said the apex court should allow the council to look into the issue since three provincial legislatures: the Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had passed resolutions against the proposed project.

Syed Khursheed Shah said that former President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf would not return to Pakistan and asserted that no one could impose Martial Law in the country, adding that even Chief Justice Nisar had stressed this point in one of his speeches.

The PPP leader emphasised that there was a high probability that the general election would be held on time. “It will be harmful to the country if free and transparent elections are not held.” “As a patriot and politician, I want to say that this election will be accountability in the real sense. The people hold politicians accountable and there is no bigger court than the people’s court. There should be no hurdles created in this process.”

Deemed a necessity by many, the polarising hydroelectric structure will dam the Indus at Kalabagh in Mianwali district. The proposed dam has a 3,600-megawatt power generation ca-pacity.

In April, the top court sought a reply from the federal govern-ment over measures taken for the construction of water reser-voirs after it began hearing a pe-tition on depletion of existing water reservoirs by 2025. “Unfortunately Pakistan has suffered due to provincial strife and local politics and we have not built Kalabagh Dam. Kalabagh would be quicker to build and has already been approved by international [lend-ers]…Pakistan must build at least 20 dams to address water shortages for agriculture and drinking,” the petition read.