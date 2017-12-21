The lessons never learnt

Fareeha Khan

HISTORY repeats itself and if lessons are not learnt from it the repercussions can be real fatal. For the past two decades we have been submerged in an imbroglio from which there seems to be no recourse to tranquillity and peace. However, if we do soul searching and introspection we would come to know that misplaced ambitions, over estimation of our mettle, downplay of our intelligence agencies, myopic vision of politicians and marginalization of one particular strata of society led to the crop of devastation and disillusionment which our generations are reaping. The geo-strategic location of Pakistan, the inimical neighbourhood of land locked country Afghanistan, the evil eye of Eastern neighbour India, the sectarian Iran have contributed more to the downfall of Pakistan than towards anything else. Having said this we cannot exonerate ourselves of the culpable crimes we, as a nation, have committed. As a third world country, we should have been aware of our internal rifts, ruffles, political instability, discordance, struggles and conflicts. Instead of devising a sagacious political framework, diplomatic outlook, foreign policy and non-intervention policy, Pakistan got herself indulged into the unwarranted proxy wars that culminated in civil war.

The Mujahideen , after peace in Afghanistan, disintegration of the Soviet Union, were unemployed once again. The Jin had been let out of the bottle. The menacing game had been started and definitely, now Pakistan had to brace herself for the outcome. The door of the proxy wars had been opened in the region, the greater game plan had been improvised and Pakistan faced the acrimonious consequences. The Kalashnikov, heroine, disruption of law and order, foreign funded political parties turned into hooligans, the extortion and abductions to finance the terrorism and unleashed violence started the ugly dance in Pakistan. For many years Pakistan reaped the crop, Pakistanis did not want to harvest in the first place. The consequences of burning their house to empathize with others had to be borne and for decades these repercussions were faced.

Then came 9/11 , the horrendous event that once again turned the entire course of events. Pakistan has been the victim for ages. The sage and visionary hoped the policy makers to take the right choice, to be vigilant and far-sighted. Trapped between devil and the deep blue sea, Pakistan chose another trouble for itself. Ventured into post-Taliban Afghanistan, Pakistan became the victim of once again unemployed mercenary soldiers. Violence was once again unleashed, corpse could be seen lying in the streets, suicide bombers rammed their bodies into the innocent and the bewildered. Pakistan had not learnt the lesson from bitter history and she paid the price for the choice. Regardless of questioning the wisdom of the choice we should focus on how heavy was the price for the mothers and daughters, for humanity and mankind, for individuals and collective consciousness, the resilient nation paid and is still paying.

The culmination of the gruesome events occurred on December 16, 2014 in the form of massive shoot out at APS Peshawar. The lessons have not been learnt and the nation bled. 131 children lost their lives and 10 staff members lost their lives in this act of madness. They were not ideological killers, they were professional , mercenaries, who were paid to take lives. The evil eye cast on Pakistan by its neighbors destroyed everything. The flowers were crushed and the repentance glistened all over. The mothers wailed and the daughters cried, the fathers stared into the air and the brothers saw unseeingly. The hope was lost and everyone was blinded by the dust storm of prejudices, biases and accusation. The angry parents could not understand national interests and international games. They were not adept in the art of diplomacy and policy making. They cried in their pain and anguish. They knew that they had been deceived. Their own tribesmen, their own elected representatives, their own judges, their own law enforcing agencies’ members betrayed them. They had been backstabbed and they were acquainted with this deception. 41 sons of those 131 assassinated children were the only sons of their parents. Their mothers could not close their eyes. The city of flowers kept on exuding the smell of bombs and blood and the politicians kept their eyes closed.

The entire nation gathered together to mourn with the mothers of the deceased children. Elegies were sung, memorials were arranged, mothers were gathered together on the exalted platforms of honor and grace but damage had been done and we had not learned anything from history. The unforgettable lesson had been imposed on the bleeding nation but the resilient nation turned out to be apathetic and indifferent. National Action Plan that was promulgated with a vow that no other incident like APS Peshawar should happen was dumped into the dusty shelves. The brave survivors were ignored, the costly treatment broke them, the psychiatric sessions were ineffective and the country continued to bleed. The national channels and newspapers kept on harping the same tune about harmony and solidarity, about measures being taken to take the country back to normalcy. Operations against terrorism were launched, hundreds of young service men once again sacrificed their lives but the series of accusations did not stop. Conspiracy theories came to the surface and the parents of the martyrs kept on protesting. They wanted justice and justice they could not find.

Three years have been passed since that belligerent incident took place. The romance of tragedy has been evaporated and this year minimum coverage was given to this gruesome event. The channels decided to flash the images of obsessed politicians and their empty headed advisors rather than showing the teary eyed mothers and agitated fathers. The lesson, sadly and unfortunately was never learned. The silence of crying mothers is more deafening than the meaningless hues and cries. The dead bodies of young children should have awakened the collective consciousness of the society, the wailing sisters and muted, startled fathers should have shaken up the slumbering nation but unfortunately, it could never happen. The mothers kept of crying and the fathers kept on protesting, the sisters remained insecure and the monster of proxy war continues to be at large threatening the country and its people.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Rawalpindi.