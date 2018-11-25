Lessons learnt from general elections discussed

Staff Reporter

Key stakeholders in the arena of local election and governance came together to discuss lessons learnt from previous general elections and its implications on the upcoming local elections. The upcoming new elections will be conducted under a new law, the parliamentarians discussed key elements of the existing law and how can they cater for the need of the citizens.

Democracy Reporting International (DRI) organised a round table dialogue on lessons learned from general elections, the Election Act 2017 and its implementation gaps: Participants discussed the possibility of revising the new local government laws being debated these days, Including issues like delimitations, powers, women and minority vote.

The round table attracted a large number of important stakeholders such as federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, public officials, representatives of academia, and civil society here at a local hotel in Islamabad. The aim was to open up a discussion on the challenges facing the upcoming elections in four different provincial settings. The existing and proposed laws of the local elections were debated in detail including identification of the gaps in its current implementation.

Mr. Taimur Khan, the Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, talked about the key features of new legislations being proposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

This includes establishing and strengthening village councils for the rural areas, and improving the model for urban areas by having city Governments that are run by mayors.

Mr. Bilal Rao, part of the Prime Minister’s Local Government Task Force, said that the purpose is to reform governance through local bodies at the grassroots with allocation of appropriate funds and delegation of authority. Under the proposed legislations, different structures for urban and rural areas is being planned.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwait is being proposed to have a two-tier government, with Tehsil and Village levels, and to do away with the District level.

