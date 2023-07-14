THE main theme of this surah is to teach Muslims ways to unite people and make them strong. Basis of family stability and high moral character, which is the nucleus of community, has been given. Also the importance of the highest moral character in the scheme of consolidation of the community is stressed. Give women you wed their due dowries graciously. The best are those who behave best to their wives. Fear Allah in respect of women. Virtuous women are those who are obedient, and guard the secrets of their husbands with Allah’s protection. If there is a rift in marriage, stipulate two arbitrators on behalf of each spouse and try resolving the issues. If you desire to replace a wife with another and you have given the former even a stack of gold as a dowry, do not take any of it back as this act is unjust and sinful. Men are the caretakers of women, as men have been provisioned by Allah over women and tasked with supporting them financially. And righteous women are devoutly obedient and, when alone, protective of what Allah has entrusted them with.

Give orphans their wealth when they reach maturity, worthless possessions should not be exchanged for their valuables, also do not cheat them by mixing their wealth with your own. This would indeed be a great sin. Test the competence of the orphans until they reach a marriageable age. Then if you feel they are capable of sound judgment, return their wealth to them. And do not consume it wastefully and hastily before they grow up to demand it. When you give orphans back their property, call in witnesses. The guardians should be as concerned for the orphans as they would if they were to die and leave their own helpless children behind. So let them be mindful of Allah and speak equitably. Orphans are the duty of the guardian. Islam gives dignity to orphans where historically they have been stigmatized. Islam places the onus on the rest of society to uphold their responsibility in caring for orphans, as is their innate human right.

Inheritance commandments have been prescribed by Allah which has to be followed. It is obligatory that men and women respectively have their due share in what their parents and close relatives leave, whether the amount is little or much. If non-inheriting relatives, orphans, or the needy are present at the time of distribution, offer them a small provision from it and speak to them kindly. In pre-Islamic times, women did not have the right to inheritance. In fact, a girl child would be buried alive because the ignorant society did not value them. Islam elevated the status of women through this Surah and gave them the right to inherit. The share of a man is equal to the share of two women. (Other inheritance commandments from Allah not included here.)

Allah only accepts the repentance of those who commit evil ignorantly or recklessly then repent soon after. Allah will pardon them. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise. However, repentance is not accepted from those who knowingly persist in sin until they reach at the stage of dying nor those who die without repentance. If we avoid the major sins forbidden, Allah will absolve us of our lesser misdeeds and admit us into a place of honour. And do not crave what Allah has given some of you over others. Rather, ask Allah for His bounties. Surely Allah has perfect knowledge of all things. Surely Allah does not like whoever is arrogant, boastful, those who are stingy, promote stinginess among people, and withhold Allah’s bounties, likewise for those who spend their wealth to show off and do not believe in Allah or the Last Day. And whoever takes Satan as an associate what an evil associate they have.

Allah commands you to return trusts to their rightful owners; and when you judge between people, judge with fairness. What a noble commandment from Allah to you. Surely Allah is All-Hearing, All-Seeing. And be kind to parents, relatives, orphans, the poor, near and distant neighbours, close friends, needy travelers, and those bonds people in your possession. And when you are greeted, respond with a better greeting or at least similarly. Surely Allah is a vigilant Beckoner of all things. There is no god worthy of worship except Allah. Indeed, performing prayers is a duty of the believers at the appointed timing. Whoever commits evil or wrongs them then seeks Allah’s forgiveness will certainly find Allah All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. And whoever commits a sin it is only to their own loss. Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise.

Stand firm for justice as witnesses for Allah even if it is against yourselves, your parents, or close relatives. Be they rich or poor, Allah is best to ensure their interests. So do not let your desires cause you to deviate from justice. If you distort the testimony or refuse to give it, then know that Allah is certainly All-Aware of what you do. Indeed, Allah never wrongs anyone even by an atom’s weight. And if it is a good deed, He will multiply it many times over and will give a great reward out of His grace.

When you hear Allah’s revelations being denied or ridiculed, then do not sit in that company unless they engage in a different topic, or else you will be like them. Surely the hypocrites seek to deceive Allah, but He outwits them. When they stand up for prayer, they do it half-heartedly only to be seen by people hardly remembering Allah at all. Surely the hypocrites will be in the lowest depths of the Fire and you will never find any helper for them. Hypocrites are those who a] don’t honour commitments, b] when they talk they lie c] betray the trust. Based on the criteria we are a nation of hypocrites.

—The writer is contributing columnist.