Lessons from Kerala disaster

The Indian State of Kerala is now making the international headlines for the sad report that the region and its people are now battling the worst-ever trauma in the form of floods and landslides triggered by the monsoon vagaries. Initially I thought it to be the result of the normal/routine monsoon vagaries. But the moving pictures in the newspapers and videos on TV of the people crying for help in the floods have just given me the immense shock and the deep thought about the current situation facing the Keralites now. I have a few former fellow colleagues hailing from Kerala and as of now I have no contact details of theirs. Personally, I pray to God for their safety in this difficult time.

Any attempt to exploit the Nature always carries a negative bite. Unfortunately, this is what is happening in Kerala now post monsoon vagaries. Kerala is a beautiful place in Asia, being home to the beautiful culture, humble people and natural resources/vistas. But the region’s technology and infrastructure should be improved in the direction of tackling the natural disasters like this. The human spirit, the humanitarian help and a helping hand towards Kerala from all the directions are inspiring and mind-blowing.

Personally, now I often hear of the news reports of flood relief material and eatables being transported to Kerala, for instance, from my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli. Such ‘soul acts’ have sent the positive vibes across the world. Right now the international community and the UN should come to the quick relief/rescue of the people of Kerala. The Asian countries located in coastal areas and the Himalayan countries should learn great lessons from the Kerala disaster.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

