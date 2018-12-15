Lesson from past

After a day (December 16), the nation, besides commemorating the dismemberment of Pakistan, would be remembering the painful incident of APS Peshawar Massacre. The response of our nation, its political intelligentsia and security apparatus immediately after this carnage was rather guided by anguish and revenge. Now, it is high time that our reaction on anniversary of this heinous brutality is dictated by reason. Besides adhering to those short-term defensive strategies and counter terrorism measures, we need more to evolve an offensive counter narrative.

It is more important to isolate that mindset and get united against that insanity. In this way it would deprive the bigots of their sympathizers and would render them bereft of spreading their venomous ideology and recruiting militants for their heinous assaults. The military operations and lifting moratorium on hangings, alone, we have seen, haven’t proved that instrumental in averting the tragedies we are confronting every now and then.

TASAWAR BOSAL

Mandi Bahauddin

