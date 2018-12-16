Lesson from Dhaka fall

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

FALL of Dhaka on December 16, 1971 was a great shock for all the patriot Pakistanis. Have Pakistanis learnt any lesson from the fall of Dhaka or are we still following a path which only leads to the destruction of the remaining part of this country? If one compares political, judicial and military situation post-1970 election with the present day, one can find drastic similarities the way things had moved and divided Pakistan. Fall of Dhaka was result of incapacity, incapability, inefficiency, short-sightedness and lust for personal political gains. Unfortunately, all time drunk incapable President General Yahya Khan had been governing the country at the time of fall of Dhaka. During 1971 three of the stakeholders Yahya Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman had been holding each other from the collars for their share in the cake. When Pakistan had been facing worst political and administrative crises Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto after his defeat in the general elections refused to accept majority of Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman.

As 1971, Pakistan of December 2018 is falling into a trap laid down by troika of America, Israel and India to destabilize this country, institutionally, politically and economically by ultimately destroying its economy and nuclear capability. Political and military leadership need to wake up and struggle hard to intricate the country from the game plan of the troika which will make Pakistan militarily weak and economically very poor, incapable of governing itself. Gradually, as indicators reflect Pakistan is going down economically. The developmental momentum is very slow as compared to that of the other nations. Its major industries are collapsing due to sense of insecurity, uncertainty, energy crisis and high tariffs. Its major institutions like PIA, Pakistan Steels and Railways are at the brink of collapse because of inefficiency and mismanagement. Judicial system of Pakistan is incapable of providing fair, free and brisk justice to the oppressed. Because of tension Pakistan Army is engaged on our eastern and western borders.

Coming back to internal situation clueless murder of Molana Samiul Haq in Rawalpindi and abduction of KP police officer S P Tahir Dawar from the capital and murder in Afghanistan raises many questions of security lapses which needs to be beefed up by all means to avoid any such unpleasant incident in future. Once Pakistan reaches a situation where its major institutions were rendered ineffective, the US may seek the UN approval for securing the nuclear assets of Pakistan from falling into the hands of the religious extremists, the main worry of the West. God forbid, as the things are moving it looks everything will fall into place and create a situation for Pakistan where it cannot escape and has to surrender to the international will. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s member Asma Hadeed’s speech in National Assembly in favor of Israel, General(r) Amjad Shoab’s words about Israel on private TV channel, attempt of inclusion of Qaadyani economist Atif Mian in advisory board of Economic Affairs, Indian Sikh cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s two back to back visits to Pakistan within three months rule of Imran Khan ‘change’ fame government, Sidhu’s hug and opening of Kartarpur Corridor are notable ‘changes’. The US for the last two decades has repeatedly spoken of its worry about Pakistani nuclear arsenal falling into the hands of extremists. All this is possible if Pakistan fails to understand what is happening around it and do not take immediate measures to bring law and order as well as economic stability in the country. During IDEAS Expo 2018 preparations terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate Karachi by Balochistan Liberation Army reflects that still situation in Balochistan is not under control. Writ of the State of Pakistan should be observed strictly controlling separatist elements like BLA.

December 16, 1971 will always be remembered as the darkest day in our history but we learnt nothing from that humiliating defeat and after dismemberment of Pakistan, the government of that time approached the Supreme Court for imposition of ban on National Awami Party (NAP) and also dissolved government of Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal and the Balochis who were demanding provincial autonomy. Still we are facing Balochistan issue which should be resolved politically and amicably without further delay. Decades ago, former Afghan President Dr Najeeb Ullah’s prediction is proving true and Pakistan is facing challenge of the quagmire of Afghanistan by supporting the Americans to manage down fall of the Soviet Union. Dr Najeeb was aware of creation of Jehadi Taliban. Najeeb ullah predicted that what Pakistan was sowing in Afghanistan at that time would harvest it in its own country in future.

After quite some time that dark prediction remained unfolding in the far western borders of Pakistan. Pakistan has been reaping the bitter harvest for long years. Learning bitter lesson of Dhaka fall on December 16,1971 now on December 16, of the year 2018 we need to pledge for rule of law, national harmony and solidarity ahead. Presence of BLA like forces in the country at this stage reflects we still are facing December 16, 1971 like situation. We need to watch foreign intervention in Pakistan and dismantle internal and external nexuses with iron hands for safe and better future of our country and the nation. There is only one army in Pakistan and that is Pakistan Army. Pakistan is facing different serious problems on different fronts and directions. Today is December 16,2018 and we still are facing gigantic issues on our internal and external fronts. We need to address these problems and issues with care, political wisdom and foresight without further delay. We need to glorify our sweet homeland with grace and dignity.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.

