Less snow, rain cause water shortage in dams

Islamabad

Less snow, rain and low water inflow in major rivers caused water shortage in the major reservoirs including Tarbela and Mangla dams.

The less storage and inflow also forced the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to review water share for early Kharif and increased water cut from 31pc to 42pc to the provinces as water inflows remained 15 per cent below the anticipation.

According to IRSA official, “Water inflow remained 15 percent below than anticipation as the actual inflow was recorded as 7.9 million acre feet (MAF) against the anticipated inflows of 9.32 MAF.” —APP