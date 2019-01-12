Less developed areas of Sindh need attention of NGOs: Kakar

Staff Reporter

Sindh is a Province which needs special attention of the NGOs also who are taking advantages of extra ordinary support in various fields specifically Education, Health and Social services, but by examining the functionality of Indus Hospital at Badin, the role of Sindh Government is highly appreciated as it has been furnishing extra-ordinary facilities and services mechanism. This was expressed by the senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Chairman Functional committee of Senate on less developed areas.

He was addressing the review meeting for development schemes in Thar, The Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah elucidated the progress regarding provision of necessities of potable water, powers, education, health, ration financial support through Benazir Income programs. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah noted that all out efforts are beings ensured for the betterment of droughty offerd affected Thar with a view to promote and develop the living standard of Tharies.

Secretary Energy Sindh and Commissioner Mirpur Khas gave presentation on Thar Development Program in the meeting highlighting the remedies of nutrition program and Mother & Child Care program.

The meeting prepared various recommendation to this effect. Senator Rahila Magsi, Hasil Bazinjo, Gian Chand and Fida Muhammad also attended the meeting.

