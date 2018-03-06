Less dengue larva reported so far

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh. Salman Rafique has directed the concerned officers to further accelerate the dengue surveillance activities & the gaps in the micro-planning level should be removed. He said that the meetings of Town Emergency Response Committees (TERC) should be made effective & the officers of all the departments at town level should ensure their presence in the meetings.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Provincial Cabinet Committee on Dengue in the committee room of Civil Secretariat, here on Monday. Besides, elected public representative, senior officers of all the concerned departments attended the meeting, while the Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners & the officers of health department from other divisions/districts also participated in the proceedings of the meeting through video link & apprised the Minister of the ongoing anti-dengue activities in their respective Districts.

Additional Director General Dengue Control Program Dr Shahnaz briefed the meeting regarding the latest dengue situation in the province & the steps being taken to check the dengue breeding by the concerned departments. She informed that some Districts including Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi & Sheikhupura are underreporting districts with regard to the dengue larva as compared to the previous year in the month of February. Similarly, She informed that some hospitals are not reporting suspected dengue patients, although thousands of patients are visiting their outpatients department (OPD) on daily basis.